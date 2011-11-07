BRIEF-Voya Financial reports Q4 loss per share $2.74
* Voya Financial announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
LONDON Nov 7 Proposals from European countries and institutions for a financial transaction tax are confused, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday.
"The current proposals for a financial transaction tax in Europe are so deeply confused that different European countries and indeed European institutions have talked about spending the revenues of such a tax in five different ways," Cameron told parliament.
Britain has said it is not opposed to such a tax in principle but wants it to be agreed and implemented at a global level, not just in Europe. (Reporting by Matt Falloon and Tim Castle)
* consol Dec quarter total income from operations 9.01 billion rupees
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 Workers at Deutsche Bank's unit Postbank are seeking an extension of job guarantees for the retail bank's 18,000 staff until end-2022, chief negotiator Christoph Meister for the labour side from trade union Verdi says