LONDON, Sept 4 Britain has awarded a contract to manage a secure training centre for young offenders to G4S , in a sign the outsourcing firm may be winning back the confidence of a key customer after a series of scandals.

The five-year contract, announced on Friday, will see the British firm operate the Medway centre in Kent, southeast England, on behalf of the Youth Justice Board for England and Wales from next year. Financial terms were not disclosed.

G4S, whose reputation was damaged by a failure to deliver security at the London 2012 Olympics and by overcharging in a contract to tag criminals the following year, is undergoing a restructuring of its business.

The company, which runs services ranging from moving cash to protecting ships, also manages another training centre near Milton Keynes, central England, and under the bidding agreement was not permitted to bid for the third centre in the estate.

Under the agreement, the company will also fund an extension to Medway's vocational training centre to strengthen education provision.

The current G4S contract to manage the third centre will be extended for five months until May 2016, when it will be handed over to new management. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter)