LONDON Aug 6 Security company G4S has withdrawn its bid for a 150 million pound ($231 million) electronic tagging contract, Britain's Ministry of Justice said, after the firm came under fire last month for its work on a similar contract.

An audit review in July showed that G4S, the world's biggest security firm, and outsourcing firm Serco charged for tagging criminals who were either dead, in prison, or never tagged in the first place.

Serco, which had agreed to co-operate with an audit of all its contracts, withdrew from bidding for the new tagging contract, which analysts said was worth up to 150 million pounds, but G4S had remained in the running for the contract.

"I made it clear last month that I wanted G4S to withdraw from the competition for the new electronic monitoring contract. They refused to do so then. I am glad they have decided to withdraw now," Chris Grayling, Secretary of State for Justice, said on Tuesday.

The government placed all contracts held by the two companies under review following the audit's findings and Grayling said that G4S's withdrawal would not affect the ongoing review, adding that its concerns over the billing for the contract still needed to be addressed.

"As I have said, I will not enter into any new contracts with G4S until that process has concluded satisfactorily," he said.

G4S and Serco are two of the government's biggest suppliers and run services from prisons to transport and immigration centres.

Shares in G4S, whose shares have fallen by 11 percent over the past year, closed at 228.6 pence on Tuesday.