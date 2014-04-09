PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, April 9 British security group G4S will again be considered for new government contracts after ministers said on Wednesday they accepted the firm's corporate overhaul following a series of damaging failures.
Last month G4S, the world's biggest security group, agreed to repay 108.9 million pounds to the government after overcharging it on a contract to tag criminals, a high profile scandal that followed a disastrous 2012 when it failed to provide enough guards for the London Olympics.
The mistakes have forced G4S to overhaul its management, bringing in 28 new senior roles, and embark on a restructuring and investment programme to revive its fortunes and win back the government's trust. (Reporting by Neil Maidment and Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.