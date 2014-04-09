LONDON, April 9 British security group G4S will again be considered for new government contracts after ministers said on Wednesday they accepted the firm's corporate overhaul following a series of damaging failures.

Last month G4S, the world's biggest security group, agreed to repay 108.9 million pounds to the government after overcharging it on a contract to tag criminals, a high profile scandal that followed a disastrous 2012 when it failed to provide enough guards for the London Olympics.

The mistakes have forced G4S to overhaul its management, bringing in 28 new senior roles, and embark on a restructuring and investment programme to revive its fortunes and win back the government's trust. (Reporting by Neil Maidment and Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)