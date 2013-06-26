* Jordanian woman sues Saudi prince for $10 million
* Says brokered sale of private jet to Libya's Gaddafi
* Prince expected to appear in person at trial
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, June 26 The secretive sale of a private
jet to Libya's Muammar Gaddafi by a billionaire Saudi prince
came under scrutiny on Wednesday in a London courtroom, where a
businesswoman who says she brokered the deal is suing the prince
for $10 million.
Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a nephew of Saudi Arabia's King
Abdullah and one of the world's richest men, is expected to give
evidence, in what would be an extremely rare instance of a
senior Saudi royal being cross-examined in court.
The jet in question has a history as colourful as its
customised interior which boasted a king-size bed and a meeting
room with a throne-like leather armchair.
Gaddafi sent the plane to pick up Lockerbie bomber Abdel
Basset al-Megrahi when he was freed from a Scottish jail in
2009, and was shown off as a trophy by rebels who toppled
Gaddafi in 2011 and were photographed on its silver-coloured
leather sofas.
Daad Sharab, a Jordanian businesswoman who had high-level
contacts in Saudi Arabia and Libya, says Prince Alwaleed sold
the Airbus A340 to Gaddafi for $120 million in a protracted
process that lasted from 2001 to 2006.
Sharab, 52, says the prince promised her $10 million in
commission but she received nothing. Alwaleed's lawyers say she
"played no part in the ultimate sale of the aircraft" and is not
entitled to payment.
The case is linked to Britain because Sharab has an
apartment in the country where she resides for some of the year
and says she agreed the commission with a representative of the
prince in a London restaurant in 2001.
In her written witness statement to the court, seen by
Reuters, Sharab describes a long business relationship with the
prince. She says that in 2003, at the height of negotiations
over the aircraft, he asked her to marry him.
"I do not know whether he was sincere about this but I did
not think he was joking," she says.
Despite her rejection of the marriage proposal, she says she
continued to act for the prince in negotiations and that it was
only after the deal was finally completed in August 2006 that he
cut her off and refused to pay.
Dressed in a smart black-and-white jacket, with sparkling
jewellery, Sharab began giving evidence on Wednesday and is due
to continue on Thursday. The prince is expected to give evidence
on Monday and Tuesday next week.
Sharab's witness statement describes a rarefied world where
multi-million-dollar deals were discussed on the prince's yacht
off the French Riviera, in exclusive hotels, during flights on
private jets, and in Gaddafi's tent.
In a separate legal action in London, Prince Alwaleed is
suing Forbes magazine for libel over an investigative article
into his wealth. He says the magazine's valuation of his fortune
at $20 billion was short of the mark by $9.6 billion.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)