LONDON Nov 1 Radio presenter Paul Gambaccini
was arrested on Tuesday as part of a wider inquiry into alleged
child sexual exploitation, his spokesman told the British
Broadcasing Corporation (BBC) on Friday.
U.S.-born Gambaccini, 64, who presents music radio shows for
the state-funded BBC, denied the allegations.
Gambaccini is the 15th person arrested as part of an
investigation prompted by revelations the late BBC TV host Jimmy
Savile was a prolific child sex abuser. The scandal has involved
a number of celebrities and forced the former head of the BBC to
resign.
"Mr Gambaccini was interviewed by Operation Yewtree officers
about historic allegations. He answered their questions and was
co-operative. He denied all allegations," Gambaccini's
spokesman was quoted by the BBC as saying.
A BBC spokesperson said that Gambaccini had decided not to
present his regular radio programme for the coming weeks.
Former BBC radio presenter Dave Lee Travis, 68, pleaded not
guilty to 15 sex crimes earlier this month.
(Reporting By Christine Murray)