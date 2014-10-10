LONDON Oct 10 Britain's plans to bring
licensing and taxation of online gambling companies under UK
control got the green light on Friday when a court dismissed a
legal challenge to the move.
Bookmakers with big British businesses including William
Hill and Ladbrokes have based their online
operations offshore in places like Gibraltar in order to take
advantage of lower local taxes.
The gambling industry had already been preparing for changes
to online taxation expected to cost it around 300 million pounds
($480) per year, but the decision hit shares in bookmakers as
the new regime moved a step closer.
Shares in market leader William Hill fell 3.3 percent to
340p by 1110 GMT, while Ladbrokes was more than 4 percent lower
at 113.7p.
The government wants to tighten controls on the fast-growing
online betting sector by introducing a new law that will require
operators to apply for a licence from the UK Gambling Commission
in order to offer services to gamblers in Britain.
The licences are linked to a new tax regime due to come into
force on Dec. 1, which will force companies to pay a 15 percent
tax on online winnings from bets made by customers based in
Britain.
The introduction of the licences was delayed for a month
from Oct. 1 after the Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association
(GBGA) brought a challenge saying it contravened European law
guaranteeing the free movement of services.
A High Court ruling by judge Nicholas Green on Friday
dismissed the appeal, as had been expected by most operators
within the industry.
"Parliament was clearly within its rights to act as it did,"
judge Green said.
The GBGA said it was disappointed with the decision.
"We remain concerned the UK regulator will find it difficult
to hold companies to account in jurisdictions outside of the EU
where it has no legal powers and common legal framework or
culture," a GBGA statement read.
A GBGA spokesman declined to say if it would appeal. Critics
of the new regime say some gamblers will be tempted to bet with
unlicensed black market operators offering more attractive odds
but no protection against fraud.
As well as the online tax, bookmakers face a tax hike from
20 to 25 percent on lucrative high stakes gambling machines from
next March, which will cost them around 75 million pounds a
year.
(1 US dollar = 0.6232 British pound)