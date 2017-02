LONDON, July 16 Gas injections and withdrawals at SSE's Alborough gas storage site will be reduced on Wednesday between 1300-2000 GMT during a cavern outage, the operator said on Monday.

Withdrawals from the site will be reduced by 178 gigawatt hours per day (GWh/d), while injections will be limited by 153 GWh/d, a maintenance schedule showed.

The site will also undergo maintenance in September and again in October. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)