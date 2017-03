LONDON, April 30 Gas withdrawal capacity at Britain's Aldbrough storage site will be reduced until May 8 due to an ongoing withdrawal plant outage, operator SSE said on Tuesday.

Capacity to take gas out of the storage site has been limited to 126 gigawatt-hours per day (GWh/d) since April 26 and the outage was initially expected to end on Tuesday.

The reduction is now planned to stop at 0500 GMT on May 8, a maintenance schedule showed.