BRIEF-SVG Capital says third tender offer priced at 715 p/share
* Posts details of third tender offer of up to 400 million pounds.
LONDON Aug 7 Britain's Aldbrough gas storage site will shut for a planned maintenance outage on Aug. 12, operator SSE said on Wednesday.
The full shutdown will start at 1100 BST and last until 2000 BST on Aug. 12, a maintenance scheduled showed.
The site is one of Britain's newest onshore gas storage facilities and can pump out over 18 million cubic metres per day at peak times.
* Posts details of third tender offer of up to 400 million pounds.
* Says announce that they have sold an aggregate of 51,700,000 ordinary shares in capital of company at a price of 220 pence per share
LONDON, March 10 Britain's biggest telecoms group BT has reached an agreement with the regulator to finally resolve a two-year row over how the national broadband network is run, agreeing to a legal separation of the business.