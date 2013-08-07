LONDON Aug 7 Britain's Aldbrough gas storage site will shut for a planned maintenance outage on Aug. 12, operator SSE said on Wednesday.

The full shutdown will start at 1100 BST and last until 2000 BST on Aug. 12, a maintenance scheduled showed.

The site is one of Britain's newest onshore gas storage facilities and can pump out over 18 million cubic metres per day at peak times.