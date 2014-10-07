Nigerian court overturns seizure of oilfield from Shell and ENI
ABUJA, March 17 A Nigerian court on Friday overturned a request by Nigeria's financial crimes agency to seize an oilfield from oil majors Shell and ENI .
LONDON Oct 7 Britain's Aldbrough gas storage site in east Yorkshire has suffered an unplanned outage which will reduce capacity until October 15, operator SSE said on Tuesday.
It started at 1530 hours local time (1430 GMT) and is expected to last until 1800 hours on October 15, SSE said on its website.
During the outage, the site's usual deliverable capacity of 342 gigawatt-hours per day (GWh/d) will be reduced to 220.8 GWh/d.
The facility provides around seven percent of Britain's gas storage capacity. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON, March 17 AstraZeneca said on Friday that U.S. regulators had rejected the British company's new drug for high potassium levels, in the latest setback to the product.