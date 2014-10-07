LONDON Oct 7 Britain's Aldbrough gas storage site in east Yorkshire has suffered an unplanned outage which will reduce capacity until October 15, operator SSE said on Tuesday.

It started at 1530 hours local time (1430 GMT) and is expected to last until 1800 hours on October 15, SSE said on its website.

During the outage, the site's usual deliverable capacity of 342 gigawatt-hours per day (GWh/d) will be reduced to 220.8 GWh/d.

The facility provides around seven percent of Britain's gas storage capacity. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)