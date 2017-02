LONDON Oct 2 Gas production from Apache's Skene and Beryl Alpha fields in the UK will be reduced in early November for maintenance, the operator said on Tuesday.

Production at the Skene field will drop by 0.6 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) on Nov. 2 for two and a half days, while output at Beryl Alpha will fall by 1.5 mcm/d from Nov. 3 for three days, a maintenance schedule showed.