Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
LONDON, April 22 Gas production from Apache's Beryl Alpha, Beryl Bravo and Skene North Sea fields will be reduced by a combined 2.2 million cubic metres per day on July 7 and 8, the operator said on Monday.
The three fields feed gas into the SAGE St. Fergus terminal on the Scottish east coast and are scheduled to cut output for planned maintenance.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).