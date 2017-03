LONDON May 19 Flows at Britain's Barrow gas terminal have fallen to zero, National Grid data showed on Tuesday.

Gas flows fell to zero at about 1230 GMT from around 5 million cubic metres per day previously.

Operator Centrica did not respond immediately to a request seeking the reason for the stoppage. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Nina Chestney; Editing by David Goodman)