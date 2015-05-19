(Updates with information from Centrica)

LONDON May 19 Flows at Britain's North Morecambe (Barrow) gas terminal is undergoing an unplanned outage which has reduced its production capacity to zero, operator Centrica confirmed on Tuesday.

National Grid data showed earlier that the terminal's gas flows fell to zero at around 1330 local time (1230 GMT).

In a regulatory update, Centrica said the outage started at 1430 local time on Tuesday and that its end date was not yet known.

The cause of the outage is under investigation, Centrica said.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Nina Chestney; Editing by David Goodman and Susan Thomas)