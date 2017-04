April 1 Gas deliveries from Britain's Barrow terminal will resume soon after operator Centrica replaces a valve at the site, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

Flows from the terminal dropped to zero shortly before 1900 local time on Monday after engineers identified a small valve requiring replacement, the spokesman said.

"Once the valve is replaced, we will begin gas production from the terminals again as soon as possible," he said.

The spokesman did not provide further information. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)