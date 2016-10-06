Oct 6 Britain has extended an exemption for the operator of a subsea gas pipeline to the Netherlands, from an obligation to enable two way flows capacity for another two years, the company said on its website.

The Secretary of State of the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) based its decision on the fact that both countries have secure supplies of gas, it added.

Operator BBL Company said it would continue to assess the commercial opportunities for investing in physical reverse flow capacity during the exemption period.

Britain imports gas from the Netherlands via the BBL (Balgzand Bacton Line) pipeline, while gas on the Interconnector pipeline to Belgium can travel both ways.

The main partner in BBL company is the Netherlands' Gasunie, joined by Belgium's Fluxys.