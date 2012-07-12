LONDON, July 12 Apache's Beryl Alpha and
Beryl Bravo gas fields will reduce production for planned
maintenance from Sept. 21, while maintenance on the SAGE
pipeline feeding gas to the St. Fergus terminal has been moved
to new dates in August, the company said.
The Beryl Alpha field will lose 2.9 million cubic metres per
day (mcm/d) of volume Sept. 21-23, while production at Beryl
Bravo will be reduced by 1.2 mcm/d from Sept. 21 for 24 days.
Maintenance on the SAGE pipeline will now take place Aug.
1-6 and again Aug. 25-Sept. 12, Apache's latest maintenance
schedule showed.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps. Editing by Jane Merriman)