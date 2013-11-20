LONDON Nov 20 Production at the Breagh gas
field, one of the biggest new fields in the North Sea, is
expected to resume in six to eight weeks following an unexpected
shut-in due to faulty equipment, stakeholder Sterling Resources
said.
The field has been plagued by delays that postponed its
start-up to mid-October.
Gas production was shut again last week after issues with
onshore equipment, only one month after the field started
producing.
Investigations showed pieces of the onshore pipeline were
severely deformed and that equipment to measure temperature was
damaged, Sterling Resources said.
"Preliminary estimates for return to production is six to
eight weeks," said the company, which holds a 30 percent stake.
Field operator RWE Dea, which owns the remaining
70 percent, said it could neither confirm nor deny this
schedule, adding that a full root-cause analysis of the issue
was ongoing.
The field is expected to produce gas at a rate of 102
million cubic feet per day (mcf/d) this year.
Along with a number of North Sea fields, it pumps gas to
Britain's Teesside onshore gas processing terminal.
A spokesman for RWE Dea said the pipeline issues affected
only gas originating from the Breagh facility.
Britain relies heavily on gas when temperatures drop to heat
homes and offices.
Weather conditions are currently well below seasonal norms
in Britain, with gas demand pegged around 9 percent above levels
usually seen at this time of the year.
The new Breagh field, particularly after the ongoing delays,
is not expected to play much of a role in helping to meet
Britain's peak demand this winter.