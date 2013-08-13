* 2013 production rate cut by 40 pct

* 2014 production rate reduced by around one quarter

* RWE Dea says studying options to increase output

LONDON, Aug 13 The amount of gas which can initially be pumped from RWE DEA's Breagh field in the UK North Sea is around 40 percent lower than thought and its start-up has been delayed by more than one month, one of the field owners said on Tuesday.

The gas field, owned by RWE Dea and its minority partner Sterling Resources, is one of the biggest gas finds under development in the North Sea but it has been plagued by cost and schedule overruns partly due to delays in design completion and late material deliveries.

Latest test results showed its 2013 production rate will be around 102 million cubic feet per day (mcf/d), compared with 170 mcf/d first expected, Sterling Resources said in a statement.

First gas production is now expected to start mid-September instead of early August, both shareholders confirmed.

"The A05 production rate is somewhat lower than expected, as our petrophysical analysis suggests that the well had encountered the best sands yet found across the field," said John Rapach, chief operating officer of Sterling Resources, which owns 30 percent in the field.

RWE Dea, which is the operator of the field, is looking at options such as further stimulation of the well to increase production, a spokeswoman said.

"Overall we are very satisfied with the current results we evaluated," she added.

For next year, average gas production has been revised down by around one quarter to 112 mcf/d, Sterling Resources said.

RWE has put its Dea oil and gas exploration unit up for sale in a bid to slash its mounting debt pile.

The upstream business of RWE's German rival E.ON also announced on Tuesday that its Talmount gas discovery in the North Sea could be much bigger than expected, without giving further details.