LONDON Dec 30 Gas production at the Breagh field, one of the biggest new sites in the North Sea, resumed on Dec. 27 following a shutdown in November just one month after it started operating, project stakeholder Sterling Resources said on Monday.

The start-up of the field, majority owned by Germany's RWE Dea, was plagued by delays and equipment issues have added to the series of problems since it opened for production in mid-October.

"Sterling Resources is pleased to announce the restart of Breagh production on December 27, 2013. This follows a period of approximately seven weeks shut-in as a result of a significant production incident on November 7th," the company said in a statement.

The field is expected to produce at a rate of 112 million cubic feet per day in 2014 and pumps gas to Britain's Teesside onshore gas processing terminal.

Sterling Resources also said that Breagh would undergo two planned shutdowns scheduled for the first week of January.