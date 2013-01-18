(Chevron corrected its statement to say gas production at
Britannia has stopped)
LONDON Jan 18 An unplanned outage on Jan. 16 at
the Britannia gas field in the North Sea has halted gas
production and assessments are ongoing to establish what caused
the outage, the operators said on Friday.
"An incident took place on the Britannia platform at
approximately 2100 hours on Wednesday 16 January (...) The
platform was shut down following the incident as a precaution,"
operators Chevron and ConocoPhillips said in a
statement.
They did not clarify what the incident was and added that
investigations were ongoing.
The field usually produces between 6.5 million and 6.8
million cubic metres of gas per day and also produces condensate
that is delivered through the Forties pipeline.
Gas is pumped through the Scottish Area Gas Evacuation
(SAGE) facility to St. Fergus in Scotland.
