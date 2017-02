LONDON Oct 3 BP will shut down the North Sea CATS Riser platform from July 1-Aug. 15 next year for maintenance and will undertake similar outages from Aug. 1-2 in 2014 and 2015, a maintenance table showed on Wednesday.

The CATS Riser platform is an important piece of gas infrastructure in the British North Sea which connects several gas fields with the CATS pipeline that sends gas to an onshore terminal at Teesside.