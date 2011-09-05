* Peterborough, Kings Lynn plants continue running after supply deal ends

* Spot gas prices around 7 percent lower than in April

LONDON, Sept 5 British utility Centrica will keep running two gas-fired power plants due to improved market conditions, it said on Monday, after it had restarted them from idled operations for five weeks from July in a supply deal with the network operator.

Centrica decided to continue firing its Peterborough and Kings Lynn stations with a combined capacity of around 745 megawatts (MW) after its supply deal with National Grid ended on Sept. 2 because profit margins at gas plants have increased.

"They are operational at the moment - this is market rather than contract," a spokesman said.

Centrica said in April it had idled the two gas plants, located within around 40 miles of each other, due to low spark spreads -- the profit of burning gas for power generation -- on the back of high gas prices and weak power contracts.

But spot gas prices have dropped around seven percent since April, when the Japanese earthquake and the Libyan war supported contracts.

Maximum export limit (MEL) at the Peterborough plant stood at 310 MW on Monday, while MEL at Kings Lynn read 284 MW, according to National Grid data.

The network operator had contracted Centrica to switch on the two gas plants between July and September to add 230 MW in power plant capacity to help manage supply disruptions caused during grid maintenance. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)