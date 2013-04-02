By John McGarrity
| LONDON, April 2
LONDON, April 2 British utility Centrica
has started pumping gas from the Rhyl field in the Irish Sea,
becoming the first new supply source to be brought on stream in
the region for a decade, the company said on Tuesday.
Centrica, which is the largest supplier of gas to domestic
customers in Britain, said that production from the Rhyl field
in Morecambe Bay would help to secure 400 jobs in northwestern
England and enhance energy security.
The utility estimates that proven and probable reserves at
the field are 1.13 to 2.26 billion cubic metres (bcm), meaning
that Centrica's Morecambe Bay operations should continue into
the next decade.
The South Morecambe gas field is one of Britain's largest.
At their peak, Centrica's East Irish Sea operations are able to
supply about 8 percent of the country's household gas demand,
the company said.
Britain consumes about 90 bcm of gas annually, but imports
from continental pipelines and liquefied natural gas (LNG)
shipments are expected to rise as North Sea production declines
to about half of domestic demand.
A prolonged spell of cold weather, sparse deliveries of LNG
and dwindling supplies of stored gas in March helped to push
British gas prices towards record highs.
However, gas prices eased to a two-week low below 80 pence
per therm on Tuesday because of new deliveries of LNG, healthy
supply from North Sea pipelines and forecasts of milder weather
Gas from the Rhyl field will be produced through Centrica's
existing North Morecambe platform, then come onshore by pipeline
for processing at its Barrow terminal complex.