LONDON, Sept 27 British gas demand is forecast to fall two percent this winter as power plants will choose cheaper coal to generate power instead of gas, network operator National Grid said on Tuesday.

"Gas production from ageing North Sea gas fields will drop 7 percent this winter which will be offset by liquefied natural gas supplies," said National Grid's Director of Network Operations Chris Train at a conference in London.

