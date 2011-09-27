(Adds power forecasts, details)

LONDON, Sept 27 British gas demand is forecast to fall 2 percent this winter as power plants choose cheaper coal to generate power instead of gas, network operator National Grid said on Tuesday.

The grid operator previously forecast a 3 percent year-on-year gas demand drop in a preliminary report published in July.

"Gas production from ageing North Sea gas fields will drop 7 percent this winter, which will be offset by liquefied natural gas supplies," said National Grid's Director of Network Operations Chris Train at a conference.

Britain may also need to export more electricity to France and the Netherlands to help supply Germany with power following the country's decision to switch off its oldest nuclear reactors.

"Germany's nuclear moratorium will lead to greater imports of power from France [and other neighbouring countries] and could impact the UK market, in that we may find ourselves exporting more than expected," Train said.

The grid operator is expected to publish its final UK winter outlook report in the week starting Oct. 3. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Writing by Karolin Schaps, editing by Jane Baird)