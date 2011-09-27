(Adds power forecasts, details)
LONDON, Sept 27 British gas demand is forecast
to fall 2 percent this winter as power plants choose cheaper
coal to generate power instead of gas, network operator National
Grid said on Tuesday.
The grid operator previously forecast a 3 percent
year-on-year gas demand drop in a preliminary report published
in July.
"Gas production from ageing North Sea gas fields will drop 7
percent this winter, which will be offset by liquefied natural
gas supplies," said National Grid's Director of Network
Operations Chris Train at a conference.
Britain may also need to export more electricity to France
and the Netherlands to help supply Germany with power following
the country's decision to switch off its oldest nuclear
reactors.
"Germany's nuclear moratorium will lead to greater imports
of power from France [and other neighbouring countries] and
could impact the UK market, in that we may find ourselves
exporting more than expected," Train said.
The grid operator is expected to publish its final UK winter
outlook report in the week starting Oct. 3.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Writing by Karolin Schaps,
editing by Jane Baird)