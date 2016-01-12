Automakers hope to reach U.S. deal on 2025 vehicle emissions
NEW YORK, April 11 A trade group for automakers said on Tuesday it hopes to reach a deal with California and the Trump administration over vehicle fuel efficiency standards.
LONDON Jan 12 British gas prices sank on Tuesday, tracking losses in oil markets.
Contracts for delivery in the second and third quarter of 2016 fell more than 4 percent, as crude oil fell 3 percent, heading towards $30 per barrel and levels not seen in over a decade.
Prices for week day next week delivery fell 5 percent to 33 pence per therm. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, editing by Louise Heavens)
NEW YORK, April 11 A trade group for automakers said on Tuesday it hopes to reach a deal with California and the Trump administration over vehicle fuel efficiency standards.
SYDNEY, April 12 Investors ducked for cover on Wednesday as a drumbeat of alarming geopolitical news sent the safe-haven yen and gold to five-month highs and yields on top-rated sovereign bonds to their lowest for the year so far.