* Total aims to finish construction by year-end
* Dong Energy expects production to start in 2015
* Dong says Herje production in N. Sea delayed to 2017
(Recasts, adds detail)
LONDON, Aug 28 Britain's Laggan-Tormore gas
condensate fields in the North Sea are expected to start
production next year, instead of at the end of this year,
according to project stakeholder Dong Energy.
Total is developing the two fields off the Shetland Islands
in Scotland at a cost of about 3.3 billion pounds ($5.5
billion). As part of the project, the company is constructing a
gas processing plant and export pipeline.
Total E&P UK is the operator of the fields and has an 80
percent stake in the project, with Dong E&P UK holding a 20
percent stake.
In its interim results on Wednesday, Dong Energy said: "The
operator of the Laggan-Tormore field is currently reviewing
delays in the construction of the gas treatment plant in the
Shetland Islands.
"It is DONG Energy's expectation that production start-up
from the field will be postponed from the end of 2014 to 2015."
Total started the project in 2010 and a company spokesman
said the aim remains to complete construction by the end of the
year.
"Once it's at full production we anticipate (output of)
90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day," he said.
Britain's oil and gas output has fallen by about two thirds
since 2000 as production has declined from ageing
infrastructure.
Hopes for a revival have been pinned on significant capital
investment over the past few years by oil and gas majors in new
projects off the Shetlands and in field life extensions.
Dong also said that its Herje oil and gas field in the
Danish sector of the North Sea would not start production until
2017, instead of 2016, because of delays by its suppliers.
(1 US dollar = 0.6026 British pound)
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Mark Potter and David
Goodman)