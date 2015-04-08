(Adds Centrica saying outage has been resolved)

LONDON, April 8 Gas flows into Britain's Barrow terminal resumed on Wednesday morning after falling close to zero the previous day, operator Centrica said in a market message.

Flows started to pick up after 0100 BST and were running at a rate of around 4 million cubic metres by 0910 BST (0810 GMT).

The unplanned outage, which began on Tuesday, was resolved by 0740 GMT on Wednesday, according to Centrica.