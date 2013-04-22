LONDON, April 22 Withdrawal capacity at SSE's Hornsea gas storage site in Britain was cut by 142 gigawatt-hours per day on Monday due to low gas pressure, the operator said.

The outage started at 0500 GMT on Monday and will last until 0500 GMT on Tuesday, SSE said in a maintenance schedule.

The site's withdrawal capacity was also cut on Saturday and Sunday for the same reason, the schedule showed.