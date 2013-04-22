Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
LONDON, April 22 Withdrawal capacity at SSE's Hornsea gas storage site in Britain was cut by 142 gigawatt-hours per day on Monday due to low gas pressure, the operator said.
The outage started at 0500 GMT on Monday and will last until 0500 GMT on Tuesday, SSE said in a maintenance schedule.
The site's withdrawal capacity was also cut on Saturday and Sunday for the same reason, the schedule showed.
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).