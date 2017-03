LONDON Aug 26 SSE's Aldbrough gas storage site in east Yorkshire has undergone an unplanned outage, the operator said on Tuesday.

The outage started at 1712 local (1612 GMT) on Tuesday and is expected to last until midnight local.

The facility provides around 7 percent of Britain's total gas storage capacity.

During the outage, the site's usual 342 gigawatt-hour-per-day (GWh/d) storage capacity is reduced to zero. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale, editing by David Evans)