* Norway maintenance longer and starts earlier than usual

* Gas consumption seen higher; storage levels already low

By Nina Chestney

LONDON, April 13 Earlier and longer than usual summer maintenance on Norwegian gas infrastructure could tighten Britain's gas supply this quarter and reduce exports to continental Europe.

The summer gas season, which runs from April to October, is typically a period of lower demand due to warmer temperatures so many gas infrastructure operators carry out maintenance.

This year, however, there is more planned maintenance in Norway than usual -- an increase of 1.2 billion cubic metres year-on-year in terms of supply capacity, according to London-based consultancy Energy Aspects.

Norway supplies Britain with around a third of its natural gas. Some maintenance in Norway is also earlier than usual, with 75 percent of it happening in the first half of the summer.

"In general terms, this summer's maintenance profiles seem more disruptive to supply than last year's," said Trevor Sikorski, analyst at Energy Aspects.

British gas supply has already been tightened over the past couple of months by a government cap on output from the Dutch Groningen field and fewer Russian gas imports.

Britain's available gas storage capacity is also expected to fall to its lowest level in almost a decade this summer as the country's largest gas storage site, Rough, is idled for six months to test wells.

Usually, there is a summer surplus of around 40-50 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) in the UK gas market but this will drop to 10-20 mcm/d in the second quarter.

Gas storage sites are currently around 19 percent full, lower than usual for this time of year. Utilities usually inject gas over the summer months to build up stocks to help meet peak demand in the winter, but injections will likely be postponed until September, said analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.

"The summer (gas) season will be characterized by a number of supply issues, particularly in Q2. Combined with an increase in consumption relative to last summer, it will lead to some market tightness," Point Carbon analysts said in a report.

Gas consumption by utilities is also expected to be the highest in four years this summer -- at 160 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) compared with an average 143 mcm/d last summer -- due to the doubling of Britain's carbon price floor which has made it less profitable to burn coal.

To reserve some supply, UK exports of gas to the Continent are expected to drop to 10 mcm/day from 21 mcm/d last summer.

"Without a drop in exports the market would be very tight and reliant on Russian gas," Point Carbon analysts added. (Editing by Mark Potter)