(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say Barrow South terminal flows at zero, not North Morecambe)

LONDON May 26 Gas deliveries into Britain's Barrow South gas terminal have fallen to zero, National Grid data showed on Tuesday.

Flows were below 10 million cubic metres per day until just before 1200 local time (1100 GMT), the data showed. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Jason Neely)