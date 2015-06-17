PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, June 17 Britain's Aldbrough gas storage site is undergoing a partial deliverability outage from Wednesday, operator SSE said.
The outage will last until June 24 at 1800 local time (1700 GMT) and will reduce gas deliverability by 121.5 gigawatt hours per day. (Reporting by Nina Chestney. Editing by Jane Merriman)
CARACAS, April 3 Venezuela's central bank is negotiating about $500 million in financing with a New York-based investment fund by using PDVSA bonds as collateral to help meet almost $3 billion in debt payments coming due in April, a lawmaker said on Monday.