LONDON, June 17 Britain's Aldbrough gas storage site is undergoing a deliverability outage from Wednesday, operator SSE said.

The outage will last until June 24 at 1700 GMT and will reduce gas deliverability to zero.

SSE previously said from 1700 GMT June 21 to 1700 GMT June 24 deliverability capacitity would be 220.6 GWh per day.

A partial deliverability outage which started on June 5 has also been extended to July 1, SSE said.

This outage would reduce deliverability capacity by 121.5 gigawatt hours per day. (Reporting by Nina Chestney and Susanna Twidale Editing by Jane Merriman)