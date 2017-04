(Recasts with outage end)

July 21 An unplanned outage at Britain's North Morecambe gas sub-terminal has ended, operator Centrica said in a market update on Tuesday.

The outage, which cut production capacity to zero, started at 4:32 a.m. (0332 GMT) on Tuesday and ended at 3:40 p.m., Centrica said. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo and Susanna Twidale in London; Editing by David Holmes)