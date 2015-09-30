OSLO, Sept 30 Britain will align its 24-hour gas
trading period, known as the "gas day", with continental
European times from Oct. 1 in a move required by European Union
rules aimed at creating a single energy market.
The gas day in Britain will start at 5 a.m. (0400 GMT) from
Oct. 1 and end at 5 a.m. the following day. Britain's gas day
has started at 6 a.m. since the 1970s.
"A common start and end time to the gas day would make
cross-border trading seamless, and should improve hub-to-hub
linkage," the EU's energy market supervisor ACER said.
The EU is trying to harmonise the gas network across the
28-nation bloc to make gas trading easier between countries.
Britain imports natural gas from Norway via three pipelines
and from the Netherlands via the BBL pipeline. It also either
imports or exports gas to continental Europe through the
InterconnectorUK.
Britain's petroleum industry association, Oil and Gas UK
(OGUK), has argued that the time change should be postponed,
saying it could cost tens of millions of pounds for companies as
they might need to stop gas production to adjust metering
equipment and to revise commercial contracts.
However, ACER has rejected the calls, saying that the key
industry players, including Shell and BP, were
consulted when the new rules were drafted and they did not
object at the time.
