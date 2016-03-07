* Day-ahead down 0.20 pence at 30.00 p/therm
* Temperatures expected to increase by end of week
* Within-day up on undersupply, increased demand
LONDON, March 7 British wholesale gas traded
mixed on Monday morning, as prompt prices declined on
expectations of milder temperatures and increased supply towards
the end of this week while the curve mostly rose on oil price
gains.
Gas for day-ahead delivery was down 0.20 pence
per therm at 30.00 p/therm at 0935 GMT from the previous
settlement on Friday.
Gas for immediate delivery inched up by 0.05 p
to 30.00 p/therm, lifted by an undersupplied gas system and
higher demand.
Britain's gas network was short by almost 26 million cubic
metres (mcm). Demand was forecast at nearly 330 mcm/day - 61 mcm
above the seasonal norm - and flows at around 304 mcm/day,
National Grid data showed.
Demand for gas for heating received a boost from
below-normal temperatures, analysts said, but temperatures were
expected to rise to above normal by the weekend.
On the supply side, flows from Norway through the Langeled
pipeline are strong at around 72 mcm and expected to remain
sizeable in the coming days.
Supply from the Netherlands through the BBL pipeline is
close to 30 mcm and is expected to stay close to this level
until the current cold snap ends.
Further along the curve, the UK winter 2016 gas contract
was 0.17 p higher at 33.20 p/therm, supported by
rising oil prices.
In the Dutch gas market, day-ahead prices at the TTF hub
inched up by 0.02 euro to 12.30 euros per
megawatt-hour.
Front-month Brent crude oil futures extended a rally
on Monday morning to around $39.15 a barrel. The contract is now
a third higher than its January low, when prices fell to levels
not seen since 2003.
"This (higher oil price) is a strong bullish driver and
should lift the curve irrespective of bearish fundamentals,"
said Oliver Sanderson, Thomson Reuters gas analyst.
The day-ahead TTF price declined on Friday due to forecasts
for higher-than-normal temperatures in the second half of March
and relatively low gas consumption.
In the European carbon market, front-year allowances
edged up by 0.05 euro to 4.98 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Dale Hudson)