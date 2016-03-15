* UK gas system short 6 mcm/day - National Grid

* Langeled flows near maximum capacity at 71 mcm/day

LONDON, March 15 British gas prices for prompt delivery were steady on Tuesday as an undersupplied system supported prices.

Gas for next-day delivery was unchanged at 29.50 p/therm by 0934 GMT, while gas for same-day delivery was up 0.3 pence at 29.40 p/therm.

Britain's gas system was short by around 6 million cubic metres (mcm), with demand forecast at about 282 mcm/day and flows at roughly 276 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

The Met Office forecast temperatures on Wednesday hitting highs of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius.

"The latest weather models point to temperatures remaining around seasonally normal levels for the UK and continental Europe over the next two weeks," consultancy Energy Aspects said in a note.

Flows from Norway's Langeled pipeline were near maximum capacity at 71 mcm/day, in line with the previous day.

Disruptions to supply included ConocoPhillips maintenance at Britannia field which started on Monday, four days earlier than planned, scheduled to last until March 22.

Norwegian gas system operator Gassco said an unplanned outage at Gullfaks was due to last until March 15.

Further along the UK gas curve, the summer 2016 contract eased 0.02 pence to 27.00 p/therm.

In the Netherlands, the day-ahead gas price at the TTF hub was 0.03 euro lower at 11.95 euros per megawatt-hour.

In the European carbon market, front-year EU allowances were down 0.05 euro at 4.83 euros a tonne. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Mark Potter)