* Gas demand 29 percent above normal
* Four LNG tankers to arrive over next 10 days
April 22 British gas prices rose on Friday
afternoon, reversing earlier losses as oil prices rallied on
hopes a global supply glut may be easing, and an outage at
Norway's Skarv field was extended.
The contract for gas delivery in June had
jumped by almost 5 percent to 29.39 pence/therm by 1545 GMT,
while the contract for gas delivery next winter was
up by 2.3 percent to 36.20 pence/therm.
Oil prices jumped more than 2 percent on Friday and were
poised for a third week of gains as market sentiment turned more
upbeat.
Strong gasoline consumption in the United States, increasing
signs of declining production around the world and oilfield
outages have underpinned a return to investment in the sector,
traders said.
An ongoing outage at BP's Skarv gas field offshore
Norway was extended until Saturday, with production capacity cut
by 10.8 million cubic metres (mcm) per day on Friday, supporting
prompt prices.
British gas for within-day delivery rose by 3.6
percent to 31.50 pence per therm, while prices for next Monday
gained 3.9 percent to 31.90 pence/therm.
Norwegian gas imports through the Langeled pipeline,
Britain's main subsea gas import route, have already been down
to 22 mcm/day due to ongoing maintenance at Easington terminal,
which is scheduled to last until May 3.
The reduction in supplies from Norway comes at a time when
gas demand for heating was set to rise due to falling
temperatures in Britain.
Demand for Friday was forecast to be at 254 mcm, about 29
percent above the seasonal norm, National Grid data showed.
"It is expected to remain cold for the rest of next week,
with a mix of sunshine and showers, often accompanied by a brisk
northerly wind," the UK Met Office said.
Supply, however, should be improved with arrival of new
liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes.
Two LNG tankers confirmed Britain as their destination from
Qatar on Friday, taking the number of LNG tankers expected to
arrive in the country over the next 10 days to four.
In the European carbon market, front-year allowances
firmed 0.2 euro or 3.48 percent, to 5.95 euros a
tonne.
In the Netherlands, the day-ahead gas price at the TTF hub
rose 0.42 euro/MWh or 3.3 percent at 13.20 euro/MWh.
