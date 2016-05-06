* Norwegian imports decline; outages cut supply
* Gas system undersupplied by 19 mcm/day
May 6 British prompt gas prices rose on Friday
as supply outages and lower Norwegian imports tightened
supplies.
Gas for within-day delivery rose by 0.40 pence
per therm to 30.00 p/therm at 0917 GMT from the previous
settlement, while gas for weekend delivery rose by
0.70 p to 29.70 p/therm.
Britain's gas market was undersupplied by 19 million cubic
metres/day (mcm), with daily demand forecast at 202.1 mcm/day,
according to National Grid data.
Gas demand slipped compared with levels earlier this week
thanks to forecasters predicting warmer weather, but higher gas
burn by power producers helped prevent steeper falls in demand.
Heavy withdrawals from stored reserves, particularly at
Britain's biggest storage site Rough, were expected to balance
the system later, analysts and traders said.
Rough was pumping out 23 mcm/day at a time of year when it
would usually be rebuilding reserves used up in the winter.
One analyst said Rough needed to raise its current rate of
output by 3 mcm to balance the system.
Norwegian imports via the Langeled pipeline continued to
decline, running at 12 mcm/day from 13 mcm/day on Thursday and
40 mcm/day earlier this week.
"A continuation of lower imports from Norway together with
unplanned outage further hampering supply are seeing prices
across the prompt trade higher," said Marcel Boonaert, head of
trading and portfolio at Wingas UK.
SSE's Aldbrough gas storage site is experiencing an outage
until 1400 GMT, while a partial shutdown of Total's St Fergus
terminal has cut 12 mcm/day of UK supply.
Further along the curve, the June contract rose
by 0.52 pence to 29.17 pence per therm, while the Winter '16
contract was down 0.10 pence at 36.10 pence per
therm.
In the Netherlands' gas market, the day-ahead price
at the TTF hub gained 0.23 euro to 12.83 euros per
megawatt-hour.
In Europe's carbon market, the front-year EU Allowance price
fell 0.04 euro to 6.16 euros per tonne.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Nina Chestney)