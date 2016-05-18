* UK gas market undersupplied by 5 mcm/day
* Demand for gas-fired power generation up
* Market is watching U.S. oil storage data
May 18 British wholesale gas prices fell on
Wednesday on higher imports from Norway and ample supply from
liquefied natural gas terminals, offsetting robust demand from
gas-fired power plants.
Gas for immediate delivery fell 0.18 pence or
0.58 percent, to 30.65 pence per therm, while the day-ahead
contract lost 0.43 pence or 1.39 percent, to 30.40
pence/therm.
With supply flows at about 229 million cubic metres (mcm)
per day, and demand expected to be 234 mcm/day, Britain's gas
system was 5 mcm undersupplied, National Grid data showed.
Traders said prompt prices eased on a comfortable supply
outlook, offsetting higher demand for gas-fired power generation
due to lower wind speeds.
Wind power output is expected to peak at about 3,400
megawatts on Wednesday compared with almost 9,000 MW of total
installed capacity.
Norwegian gas supplies were up by 8 mcm to 31 mcm/day due to
higher flows through Langeled, Britain's main gas import
pipeline.
The Al Sheehaniya LNG tanker is expected to arrive to Dragon
terminal on May 25 from Qatar, while three more tankers are
scheduled to arrive in Britain by then.
Domestic supplies could rise when Total's Bacton
Seal gas terminal resumes operation following a two-day outage
that began on May 16.
Further along the curve, contract for gas delivery in June
, was trading 0.28 pence lower at 29.52 pence/therm,
gas for next-quarter eased by 0.30 pence to 30.20
pence/therm.
Longer-term prices, however, could gain support from the oil
market later in the day as oil futures were trading near 2016
highs early on Wednesday, traders said.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is
scheduled to release official storage data on Wednesday, and any
further decline in stockpiles could push oil prices higher, ANZ
bank said.
The Dutch day-ahead gas prices at the TTF hub
fell 0.09 euro/MWh to 12.98 euro/MWh.
In the European carbon market, front-year allowances
eased 0.13 euro to 5.92 euro a tonne.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; editing by Jason
Neely)