* UK gas market 18.6 mcm undersupplied
* Flows through Langeled drop to 13 mcm
May 24 British prompt gas prices rose on Tuesday
morning, as imports from Norway dropped, leaving the market
under-supplied.
Gas for within-day delivery fetched 30.35 pence
per therm at 0852 GMT, up 0.60 pence from the last settlement.
With supply flows at about 198.8 million cubic metres (mcm)
and demand expected to be 217.4 mcm/day, Britain's gas system
was 18.6 mcm under-supplied, National Grid data showed.
Norwegian imports through Langeled, Britain's main gas
import pipeline, were around 13 million cubic metres (mcm), down
from levels of around 40 mcm the previous day, the National Grid
data showed.
Imports from the Netherlands through the BBL pipeline have
been at zero since the beginning of this month.
Gas prices nudged lower further along the curve.
"Prices further out on the curve have softened marginally,
taking direction from a tick up in sterling against the euro and
front-month Brent crude trading lower," said Marcel Boonaert,
head of gas trading at Wingas UK.
The Winter '16 gas contract was down 0.40 pence
at 35.00 pence per therm.
Brent futures fell below $48 a barrel in thin trade,
as the U.S. dollar strengthened.
In the Netherlands' gas market, the day-ahead price at the
TTF hub gained 0.07 euro to 12.90 euros per
megawatt-hour.
In Europe's carbon market, the front-year EU allowance price
was flat at 5.74 euros per tonne.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Adrian Croft)