* Gas system undersupplied by 9 mcm/day
* Oil prices retreat below $50 a barrel
* Norway, UK maintenance to tighten supply
May 27 British within day prices fell on Friday
on warmer weather that dented demand, while prices for the
weekend and next month rose on expected tightening of supply due
to planned maintenance.
Gas for immediate delivery fell 0.4 pence or
1.25 percent, to 31.70 pence per therm by around 0850 GMT, while
prices for the weekend gained 0.65 pence or 2.16
percent to 30.75 pence/therm.
Within-day prices fell on warmer weather, while exports to
Belgium fell and supply from liquefied natural gas (LNG)
terminals remained healthy.
Maximum temperatures in the south of the country are
forecast to rise to 21 degrees Celsius, up from 20 degrees on
Friday, UK's Met Office said.
Gas imports from Norway also gained by 6 mcm to 32 mcm/day
after an outage at Norway's biggest gas field Troll ended, while
production capacity was still reduced at Kvitbejoern and Visund
fields.
Total supply was seen at 193 million cubic metres (mcm) per
day on Friday versus demand at 202 mcm, leaving Britain's gas
system undersupplied by 9 mcm, National Grid data showed.
However, planned maintenance in Norway and Britain is
expected to tighten supply.
Norway's key gas processing plant Kollsnes starts ramping
down output on Friday, and will be completely shut for annual
maintenance along with the country's biggest gas field, Troll,
on Saturday.
As a result, gas flows through the Langeled pipeline,
Britain's main subsea gas import route, could fall to 8 mcm/day,
analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.
Flows from the UK continental shelf are also expected to
fall in the beginning of June due to maintenance at the Teesside
gas processing plant and at St Fergus terminal.
The contract for gas delivery next month was
trading at 30.75 pence/therm, 0.25 pence up, while gas for
next-winter delivery was steady at 35.90
pence/therm.
Brent oil futures slipped below $50 a barrel on
Friday, capping gains in longer-term gas contracts.
The Dutch day-ahead gas price at the TTF hub
rose 0.05 euro/MWh or 0.37 percent, at 13.65 euro/MWh.
In the European carbon market, front-year allowances
eased 0.08 euro or 1.33 percent to 5.95 euro a tonne.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; editing by Susan
Thomas)