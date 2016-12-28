* Within-day gas up 1.23 pence at 48.78 p/therm
* Consumption seen higher
Dec 28 British wholesale gas prices rose on
Wednesday as temperatures turned colder, boosting demand for
heating.
Gas for immediate delivery was up 1.23 pence at
48.78 pence per therm at 0907 GMT, while day-ahead gas
rose by 1.10 pence to 49.00 p/therm.
Traders said a drop in temperature had increased demand.
The weather in Britain has turned colder since the weekend,
with temperatures ranging between -3 and 10 degrees Celsius in
Britain, according to the Met Office.
Weather forecasts for January point towards slightly colder
temperatures and consumption towards the end of the next 15 days
will be higher, up to 260 mcm, said Dean Hunt, gas analyst at
Thomson Reuters.
"Gas-for-power consumption is higher than previously
forecast for the Christmas period, back up to levels between 50
and 65 that we saw before the holidays," he added.
Peak wind generation is forecast to rise to 4.6 gigawatts
(GW) on Thursday, however, from 3.3 GW on Wednesday, which could
dampen gas demand for power generation, Elexon data shows.
Despite higher prices, Britain's gas system was 5 million
cubic metres (mcm) long, with demand forecast at 304 mcm and
flows at 309 mcm/day, according to National Grid data.
UK Continental Shelf supply is strong, as short outages over
the Christmas period either ended early Wednesday morning or are
due to end soon.
An unplanned outage at Centrica's North Morecambe gas
sub-terminal has cut production to 0 mcm and is scheduled to end
later on Monday. Flows from Norway through the Langeled pipeline
are at 74 mcm.
In Britain's power market, the day-ahead baseload power
price was up 11 percent at 5.21 pounds per megawatt
hour.
In the European Union's carbon market, the benchmark Dec-17
carbon contract was 0.08 euro lower at 6.26 euros a
tonne.
In the Netherlands, the day-ahead gas price at the TTF
hub was flat at 18.60 euros per megawatt hour.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney)