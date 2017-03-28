UPDATE 8-Oil sinks more than 3.5 pct on shock U.S. gasoline stocks build
* Charts show Brent, U.S. crude in oversold territory (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
LONDON, March 28 The British within-day wholesale gas price rose on Tuesday morning as lower imports from Norway led to an undersupplied system. * Within-day contract up by 0.40 pence to 38.50 pence per therm at 0816 GMT. * Traders said lower imports from Norway had helped prices to edge higher. * "Whilst the reduction in Norwegian flows and higher generation demand due to lower wind output has provided some support to the prompt, we would expect this to be temporary given the continued onset of LNG and forecast warmer weather," said Nick Campbell, Risk Manager at Inspired Energy. * Imports from Norway through the Langeled pipeline were below 60 million cubic metres (mcm), down from over 70 mcm on Monday's supply. * Flows from Britain's Bacton Seal were also down ahead of maintenance work. * System undersupplied by 33.7 mcm, with demand forecast at 243 mcm, and flows at 209.3 mcm/day, National Grid data shows. * British day-ahead gas price flat at 38.00 p/therm. * Liquefied natural gas tanker Al Mafyar arrived at Britain's South Hook on Tuesday, while another tanker is due to arrive early next week. * April gas contract <TRGBNBPMJ7 > up by 0.30 pence to 38.30 p/therm, while the Summer 17 contract up by 0.25 pence to 38.30 p/therm. * Day-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub flat at 14.73 euros per megawatt hour. * Benchmark Dec-17 EU carbon contract up by 0.06 euro to 4.69 euros per tonne. * Thomson Reuters analyst view: here (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Nina Chestney)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, is set to win on Friday a judicial auction for two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, having made the highest bid, a manager at a group of cane producers told Reuters on Wednesday.