March 29 British within-day gas prices fell on
Wednesday in response to lower demand for gas to heat homes and
produce electricity, and the early return of flows through the
Theddlethorpe terminal.
* Within-day contract down by 0.25 pence to
38.75 pence per therm at 0849 GMT. Other prompt and forward
contracts notched gains.
* Traders said lower imports from Norway and the Netherlands
tightened supplies, supporting contracts further out, even as
weak demand and mild weather weighed on the within-day price.
* Imports from Norway through the Langeled pipeline stayed
below 60 million cubic metres (mcm) and dipped to as low as 57
mcm overnight, down from over 70 mcm on Monday.
* Flows from Britain's Bacton Seal were expected to resume
flows on Thursday following an outage.
* System undersupplied by 8 mcm, with demand forecast at
226.7 mcm, and flows at 218.7 mcm/day, National Grid data shows.
* Gas deliveries from the Theddlethrope terminal returned
early after a planned maintenance, currently flowing 5 mcm/day.
* ConocoPhillips' S-Area gas fields are shut until Thursday,
St Fergus Mobil flows have stepped 2 mcm/day lower since Friday,
and flows into Barrow terminal are due to return on May 1.
* British day-ahead gas price traded 0.10 pence
higher at 38.60 p/therm.
* Two new liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are due to
arrive in north west Europe. The Bu Samra is to unload at the
UK's Isle of Grain terminal on April 9; the Al Oraiq will unload
in Belgium on April 15.
* April gas contract up by 0.35 pence to 39.15
p/therm, while the Summer 17 contract up by 0.30
pence to 39.30 p/therm.
* Day-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub up by
0.30 euro to 14.90 euros per megawatt hour.
* Benchmark Dec-17 EU carbon contract up by 0.04
euro to 4.70 euros per tonne.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; Editing by Edmund
Blair)