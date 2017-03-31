BRIEF-Investec sells 18 leased aircraft to Oaktree Capital
* Agrees to sell 18 aircraft from its managed leasing funds to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.
March 31 Prompt British wholesale gas prices fell on Friday morning due to an oversupplied system and lower demand. * British day-ahead gas price inched down by 0.05 pence to 39.80 pence per therm at 0838 GMT. * Within-day contract down by 0.55 pence to 39.40 p/therm. * System undersupplied by 29.5 million cubic meters (mcm), with demand forecast at 212.1 mcm and flows at 241.6 mcm/day, National Grid data shows. * Demand forecast 31.5 mcm lower than seasonal normal demand. * "(UK gas) prompt has declined due to oversupply, which has pulled the day-ahead contract lower. Brent crude and API2 coal prices are down slightly today. These factors have pulled curve contracts lower," said Katrina Oldham, an energy trader at Inenco. * "Actual LNG (liquefied natural gas) send-out could impact the market next week depending on whether expectations are met," added Oldham. * Britain's Met Offices forecast temperatures could reach 15-16 degrees Celsius in the southeast of the country, falling to around 13 degrees C by next Tuesday. * Thomson Reuters analysts said strong supplies from Norway, lower exports through the InterconnectorUK and soft consumption were the main reasons for price declines. * Peak wind power output is forecast at 5.5 gigawatts (GW) for Friday, expected to fall to 3.4 GW on Saturday, National Grid data showed, which could boost gas-for-power demand. * Four LNG tankers are due to arrive in Britain over the next two weeks, adding to supplies. * April gas contract down by 0.35 pence to 40.25 p/therm. * Summer 2017 contract down by 0.58 pence to 40.05 p/therm. * Day-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub up by 0.02 euro to 15.70 euros per megawatt hour. * Benchmark Dec-17 EU carbon contract down by 0.02 euro to 4.90 euros per tonne. * Thomson Reuters analyst view: here (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos in Oslo; editing by Nina Chestney)
LONDON, June 15 Europe's biggest airport London Heathrow said some passengers might have to travel without their bags on Thursday after an issue with its baggage system affected Terminals 3 and 5.
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's Vodacom Group said on Thursday it has appointed Jabu Moleketi, current independent non-executive director, to succeed Peter Moyo as the mobile phone operator's next chairman.