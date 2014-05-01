LONDON May 1 Britain's North Morecambe gas sub-terminal has had its production capacity reduced in an unplanned outage, operator Centrica said in a message on its website.

The terminal has a production capacity of 8.4 million cubic metres (mcm) but that will be reduced to 3.2 mcm during the outage, Centrica said.

The outage was due to a "technical process issue" and started at 1516 GMT on Thursday, Centrica said. The duration of the outage is unknown. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Jane Baird)