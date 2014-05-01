Resources stock rally drives European shares to 2-week closing high
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
LONDON May 1 Britain's North Morecambe gas sub-terminal has had its production capacity reduced in an unplanned outage, operator Centrica said in a message on its website.
The terminal has a production capacity of 8.4 million cubic metres (mcm) but that will be reduced to 3.2 mcm during the outage, Centrica said.
The outage was due to a "technical process issue" and started at 1516 GMT on Thursday, Centrica said. The duration of the outage is unknown. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Jane Baird)
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.
LONDON, March 15 British Airways and Britain's biggest trade union Unite will meet to seek an end to a dispute over the wages of some of its cabin crew staff, industrial dispute conciliator ACAS said on Wednesday.